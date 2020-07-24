(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Antibody protection against a recovered novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient can disappear within weeks, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci said in an interview hosted by the Washington Post on Friday.

"A study showed that there was a great deal of variability in how long the antibodies last. In some individuals - some - it lasted [for] several weeks. In others, it lasted months. Since we're only six months into it [the pandemic], we don't know how long it lasts in most of the people," Fauci said.

Fauci pointed out that it is highly likely for people with COVID-19 antibodies in their system to enjoy some level of protection, but that scientists also need to determine what happens once antibodies are gone.

"When antibodies are no longer detectable, are there other aspects of the immune response like T-Cell or cellular immunity that could still protect them from re-infection?" Fauci asked, citing yet another unknown aspect of the disease that is facing researchers who are attempting to create a vaccine.

The duration of any immunity is a crucial issue in vaccine development. In the past, Fauci has suggested that periodic booster shots could be part of any future vaccine regimen.