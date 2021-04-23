UrduPoint.com
Fri 23rd April 2021 | 10:00 PM

Fauci Says COVID-19 Situation in India 'Terrible' After Record Number of Cases Reported

India is going through terrible situation amid a record number of coronavirus cases and new variants reported, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said in a briefing on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) India is going through terrible situation amid a record number of coronavirus cases and new variants reported, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said in a briefing on Friday.

"Obviously, India is going through a very terrible situation right now. They had yesterday, the largest number of cases that has ever been reported by any country. They have a situation there, where there are variants that have arisen," Fauci said.

Fauci pointed out that the relationship between the new coronavirus variants and vaccines has not been discovered yet, but in any case India needs vaccines to fight the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is consulting with the Indian authorities and vaccination is the only way to turn the situation in the country around, Fauci added.

Within the past 24 hours, India has reported 332,730 new cases - a record since the start of the pandemic a year ago.

