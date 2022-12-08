MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) China easing its zero-tolerance policy for COVID-19 could lead to a greater number of transmissions, which, in turn, may ultimately create new mutations of the virus, Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the US President Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese government announced a new package of 10 measures that would ease its zero-tolerance policy for COVID-19, which has caused mass protests across the country in recent weeks.

"The impact (of China lifting its COVID-19 restrictions) on the rest of the world will be indirect... it means that whenever you have a large wave of transmissions of a virus, you give it ample opportunity to mutate and when you give a virus opportunity to mutate that allows it to form potentially new variants," Fauci told the Financial Times Global Boardroom conference.

The possible negative consequences could be avoided if the Chinese government speeds up its vaccination efforts with a focus on elderly people, he said.

"That would be vaccinating... as quickly as you possibly can, including the elderly in your population... So, if they (China) are gonna pull back, which I encourage them to, they should simultaneously do that with a very pro-active vaccination campaign," Fauci said.

The expert also noted that importing Western vaccines would help curb the possible surge in transmissions of the decease.