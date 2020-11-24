Fauci Says Had No Contacts With Biden After 2020 Election

UrduPoint.com
Tue 24th November 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said on Monday he has not spoken to presumed President-elect Joe Biden since the November 3 election.

"No, I have not," Fauci in replying to a question during an online interview with The Washington Post.

Fauci is a member of the Coronavirus Task Force established by President Donald Trump to coordinate efforts to combat the novel coronavirus.

Biden warned earlier that more Americans may die unless Trump concedes he lost the election and starts cooperating with the incoming administration.

