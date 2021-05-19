UrduPoint.com
Fauci Says He Hopes Mask Mandates To Be Eliminated From US Domestic Flights Within Months

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci on Wednesday expressed hope that the masking requirements aboard domestic flights would be dropped within the next few months as more individuals get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its COVID-19 guidance for fully vaccinated people, saying they can participate in indoor and outdoor activities of any size without wearing a face mask.

"I hope that we get enough people vaccinated that, at least, on domestic flights that would be a matter of months," Fauci said during a virtual discussion hosted by Axios, responding to a question about the elimination of masking requirements on planes.

Fauci, however, noted that masking requirements aboard international flights remains a more complicated issue, with vaccination timelines varied across the world and uncertainty surrounding the implementation of vaccine passports.

The Biden administration has set a goal of fully vaccination 70 percent of the adult population by July 4. Fauci has described the goal as attainable, but warned of a resurgent pandemic should the vaccination drive stall.

