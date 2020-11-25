UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fauci Says In Contact With Biden' Transition Team

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 11:18 PM

Fauci Says in Contact With Biden' Transition Team

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that he had preliminary contacts with presumed President-elect Joe Biden's transition team

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that he had preliminary contacts with presumed President-elect Joe Biden's transition team.

"Not with the President-elect personally, but with his staff," Fauci said in an interview with ABC.

"Nothing substantive in the sense of plans, but just touching base with me, telling me 'We are going to be talking about this very soon now that the transition is in process.'"

Fauci is a member of the Trump administration's Coronavirus Task Force to coordinate efforts to combat the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, Trump authorized the General Services Administration to initiate a formal transition to the Biden team while continuing to dispute the November 3 presidential election results and refusing to concede election defeat.

Related Topics

Election Trump November Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

21 minutes ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

36 minutes ago

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

1 hour ago

Saqr Ghobash receives GCC Secretary-General

1 hour ago

World-renowned artistic director immerses in Emira ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.