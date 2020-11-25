Fauci Says in Contact With Biden' Transition Team

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that he had preliminary contacts with presumed President-elect Joe Biden's transition team.

"Not with the President-elect personally, but with his staff," Fauci said in an interview with ABC.

"Nothing substantive in the sense of plans, but just touching base with me, telling me 'We are going to be talking about this very soon now that the transition is in process.'"

Fauci is a member of the Trump administration's Coronavirus Task Force to coordinate efforts to combat the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, Trump authorized the General Services Administration to initiate a formal transition to the Biden team while continuing to dispute the November 3 presidential election results and refusing to concede election defeat.