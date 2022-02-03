Fauci Says Reports Claiming COVID-19 Vaccination Impairs Fertility 'Misinformation'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Antony Fauci said the reports about negative impact of COVID-19 vaccines on fertility are misinformation.

"New data and the previous studies indicated that the COVID-19 vaccination does not negatively impact fertility.

CDC (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and professional medical organizations emphasize that there is no evidence that vaccination impairs fertility," Fauci said in a virtual press briefing on Wednesday.

Fauci also said that the common misperception about the alleged negative effects on fertility came about as a result of misinformation, he added.

However, Fauci acknowledged that COVID-19 infections reduce male fertility. The problem is temporary and related to the disease itself, but not to vaccination, he said.