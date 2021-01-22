UrduPoint.com
Fauci Says South African Strain Of Coronavirus 'Concerning,' Not Detected In US Yet

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:10 AM

Fauci Says South African Strain of Coronavirus 'Concerning,' Not Detected in US Yet

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said in a press briefing that the coronavirus mutation first identified in South Africa is concerning but has not been detected in the United States yet.

"The one [COVID-19 strain] in South Africa is a little bit more concerning. But nonetheless, not something that we don't think that we can handle," Fauci said on Thursday. "Thus far, it does not appear at all that the South African strain is in the United States.

"

However, Fauci noted that the level of virus surveillance in the United States is not at the level he would have liked to see.

Fauci also said that according to the existing data, vaccines will still be effective against the South African strain, and the UK variant of the coronavirus.

On December 18, South Africa reported the detection of a new coronavirus variant on its soil. This mutation and the one found in the United Kingdom have since spread across the world.

