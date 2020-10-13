Fauci Says Trump Campaign Should Take Down Ad That Uses His Old Statement on COVID19

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Top US infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, says the election campaign of US President Donald Trump should not be running a new advertisement that uses Fauci's words inaccurately, CNN reports.

In a Sunday interview with CNN, Fauci, who is the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said his words about COVID-19 response were taken out of context in the new 30-second ad.

Asked by CNN anchor Jake Tapper "Should the Trump campaign take this ad down?" Fauci replied "You know, I think so Jake, I think it's really unfortunate and really disappointing that they did that."

The new ad released by the Trump campaign uses a quote from Fauci's March interview with Fox news, according to CNN. "I can't imagine that anybody could be doing more," Fauci said in March, referring to the work of the White House coronavirus task force. However, the new ad makes it sound like Fauci is praising the work of Trump himself.

"It's so clear that I'm not a political person, and I have never either directly or indirectly endorsed a political candidate. And to take a completely out of context statement, and put it in which is obviously a political campaign ad, I thought was really very disappointing," Fauci told CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said as quoted by CNN on Sunday that the new ad uses Fauci's own words that "are accurate, and directly from Dr.

Fauci's mouth."

"These are Dr. Fauci's own words. The video is from a nationally broadcast television interview in which Dr. Fauci was praising the work of the Trump Administration," Murtaugh said.

Fauci emphasized in his CNN interview that he was praising the work of Federal public health officials.

"The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials," Fauci said on Sunday.

Commenting on the controversial ad, Trump sided with the response of communications director Tim Murtaugh.

"They are indeed Dr. Fauci's own words. We have done a 'phenomenal' job, according to certain governors. Many people agree...And now come the Vaccines & Cures, long ahead of projections!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

In March, the Trump administration and Congress finalized the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Recovering and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Another aid package has not been agreed upon amid stalled stimulus talks.

Trump's Democratic challenger Joe Biden has repeatedly criticized Trump's coronavirus response as being too slow. The United States remains the country with the largest number of registered coronavirus cases (over 7.7 million) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (over 215,000).