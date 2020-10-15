Fauci Says Trump Poses No Threat of Transmitting Novel Coronavirus to Others

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci in an interview said that US President Donald Trump is no longer contagious after being treated for the novel coronavirus.

"I, and one of my colleagues... Dr. Cliff Lane, came to the conclusion... that he [Trump] is of no threat to transmit the virus to anybody else," Fauci told CBS news on Wednesday.

Fauci's determination comes one day before the US President is set to participate in a town hall event amid his presidential campaign in Miami, Florida.

Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the beginning of October and was sent to the Walter Reed Military Medical Center for treatment. The US president was discharged from the hospital three days later and said he feels "great."

Ahead of the Monday campaign rally in Florida, White House Physician Dr. Sean Conley said that Trump had tested negative for the coronavirus on consecutive days and was not infectious to others.