UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fauci Says UK's COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Procedure 'Much Less Deep' Than In United States

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 03:14 PM

Fauci Says UK's COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Procedure 'Much Less Deep' Than in United States

US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci, has said on Friday that the United Kingdom's approval procedure for vaccines against COVID-19 was being conducted in a manner that is "much less deep" than in the United States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci, has said on Friday that the United Kingdom's approval procedure for vaccines against COVID-19 was being conducted in a manner that is "much less deep" than in the United States.

The United Kingdom on Wednesday became the first country in the world to give emergency use approval to a candidate vaccine against COVID-19 developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German company BioNTech. According to Fauci, UK health regulators have gone over the data much more quickly than their counterparts overseas.

"We put the data through a very very stringent process ... The UK has decided to do it a little bit differently. They've gone over it very quickly. And I can say, and this is not a criticism, but they've done it in a way that is much less deep than has been done and is being done by the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] in the United States," Fauci told the UK's Sky news broadcaster.

The US infectious disease expert, who has reportedly been asked to join presumed President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 response team, appeared to criticize the UK's approval of the vaccine during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday.

Fauci told the US broadcaster that the UK's rush to approve the vaccine may dissuade people from wanting to be inoculated. He subsequently apologized to the BBC broadcaster later that evening for his remarks, which could have been seen to be a criticism of the UK regulatory process.

During clinical trials, the US-German vaccine has shown to be roughly 95 percent effective at preventing infection.

Related Topics

World German Company United Kingdom United States May From

Recent Stories

AFC Asian Cup 2027: Qatar Football Association del ..

12 minutes ago

Court dismisses petition against TikToker Hareem S ..

22 minutes ago

Kazakhstan to launch production of Russian vaccine ..

2 minutes ago

E&P companies make 90 discoveries in the last six ..

2 minutes ago

UK drugs regulator defends fast pace of vaccine ap ..

2 minutes ago

Postponed Tokyo Olympics to cost extra $2.4 billio ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.