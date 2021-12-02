UrduPoint.com

Fauci Says Was Not Aware Of Alleged Trump Positive COVID Test Prior To Debate With Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Chief Medical Advisor to the President and top US infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that he was not aware of the results of the COVID-19 test taken by then-President Trump prior to his first debate with Joe Biden.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows alleged in a new book that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the September 2020 debate, did not reveal the result, and then received a negative result shortly thereafter.

"I certainly was not aware of his test positivity or negativity," Fauci said during a press briefing at the White House.

When asked whether Trump may have put Biden at risk, Fauci said broadly that anybody who tests positive should quarantine themselves.

