Fauci Tells Congress US Coronavirus Surge Troublesome, But Testing Not Slowing Down

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The surge in new coronavirus cases in the United States is concerning, but no public health expert has been asked to slow down testing for the virus despite President Donald Trump's remarks to the contrary, White House Coronavirus Task Force Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday.

"We were going down from 30,000 cases a day to 25,000 and 20,000 ... and now we are going up with 30,000 new infections, and that's very troublesome to me," Fauci told a congressional hearing. "[T]o my knowledge, none of us had ever been told to slow down on testing."

On Saturday, Trump encouraged during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, novel coronavirus response workers to slow down testing.

Senior members of the Trump administration later commented that the US president made the comment in jest. But Trump doubled down in remarks earlier on Tuesday, telling a reporter he was not joking.

Fauci assured the hearing that public health experts were doing the opposite, saying the health authorities "re going to be doing more testing, not less."

In his opening remarks to the hearing, Fauci and a panel of health experts testified that the United States had performed nearly 22 million tests as of June 10th, with a prevailing rate of between 400,000 and 500,000 tests per day.

"This number will continue to increase," the joint testimony said.