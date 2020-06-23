UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fauci Tells Congress US Coronavirus Surge Troublesome, But Testing Not Slowing Down

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:20 PM

Fauci Tells Congress US Coronavirus Surge Troublesome, But Testing Not Slowing Down

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The surge in new coronavirus cases in the United States is concerning, but no public health expert has been asked to slow down testing for the virus despite President Donald Trump's remarks to the contrary, White House Coronavirus Task Force Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday.

"We were going down from 30,000 cases a day to 25,000 and 20,000 ... and now we are going up with 30,000 new infections, and that's very troublesome to me," Fauci told a congressional hearing. "[T]o my knowledge, none of us had ever been told to slow down on testing."

On Saturday, Trump encouraged during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, novel coronavirus response workers to slow down testing.

Senior members of the Trump administration later commented that the US president made the comment in jest. But Trump doubled down in remarks earlier on Tuesday, telling a reporter he was not joking.

Fauci assured the hearing that public health experts were doing the opposite, saying the health authorities "re going to be doing more testing, not less."

In his opening remarks to the hearing, Fauci and a panel of health experts testified that the United States had performed nearly 22 million tests as of June 10th, with a prevailing rate of between 400,000 and 500,000 tests per day.

"This number will continue to increase," the joint testimony said.

Related Topics

Hearing White House Trump Tulsa United States June From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

53 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

1 hour ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

2 hours ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening wedding an ..

2 hours ago

Indians not to travel for Haj this year

2 hours ago

Expanding domestic food production to achieve self ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.