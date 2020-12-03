UrduPoint.com
Fauci To Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic With Biden Transition Team Thursday - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 11:37 PM

Fauci to Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic With Biden Transition Team Thursday - Reports

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci on Thursday will discuss the novel coronavirus pandemic with presumed President-elect Joe Biden's transition team, CNN reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci on Thursday will discuss the novel coronavirus pandemic with presumed President-elect Joe Biden's transition team, CNN reported.

Fauci confirmed the virtual meeting with the Biden transition team will take place later on Thursday, the report said.

Fauci is a member of the Trump administration's Coronavirus Task Force to coordinate efforts to combat the novel coronavirus.

Trump has authorized the General Services Administration to allow transition for the Biden team, but continues to dispute the results of the November 3 election due to massive fraud and has asked for recounts and filed lawsuits to seek redress.

