UrduPoint.com

Fauci To Retire From Top US Public Health Position By End Of Biden's Term - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2022 | 10:46 PM

Fauci to Retire From Top US Public Health Position by End of Biden's Term - Reports

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Antony Fauci will retire from the top public health position after over 50 years of work, Politico reported on Monday, citing an interview with Fauci

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Antony Fauci will retire from the top public health position after over 50 years of work, Politico reported on Monday, citing an interview with Fauci.

"We're in a pattern now. If somebody says, 'You'll leave when we don't have Covid anymore,' then I will be 105. I think we're going to be living with this," Fauci is quoted as saying in the report when asked about staying in his position.

Fauci is ready to face criticism and questioning from lawmakers following the upcoming midterm elections in November should Republicans take control of either chamber of Congress, the report also said.

Many candidates are running campaigns based on criticizing lockdowns, masking requirements and other public health measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the possibility of political attacks against Fauci for his role in the measures was not a part of his decision-making process for retirement, the report said.

"They're going to try and come after me, anyway. I mean, probably less so if I'm not in the job," Fauci reportedly said.

"(But) I don't make that a consideration in my career decision."

Fauci, if called to give testimony to Congress, will defend vaccines while also acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 may never be considered defeated, the report also said.

There have been over 562 million cases of COVID-19 confirmed worldwide, with over 89 million of those cases occurring in the US, according to data from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. Over 6.3 million deaths are associated with the virus worldwide, and over 1 million in the US.

However, Fauci does not want his legacy to be most linked to his work during the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said. Rather, Fauci prefers to be remembered for his role in the NIAID's response to the emergence of HIV/AIDS in the 1980s, during which he became the institute's director, according to the report.

Fauci considers the release of the US government's first national HIV/AIDS strategy under President George W. Bush as one of "the most impactful" moments in his career, the report added.

Related Topics

George W. Bush Job Chamber Turkish Lira May November Congress From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

EU Council Calls on Borrell to Develop Measures Ag ..

EU Council Calls on Borrell to Develop Measures Against Foreign Propaganda

52 seconds ago
 UK Cancels All Flights From Largest Royal Air Forc ..

UK Cancels All Flights From Largest Royal Air Force Base as Heat 'Melts' Runway ..

53 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz invites govt's allies for important mee ..

PM Shehbaz invites govt's allies for important meeting in Lahore on Tuesday: Mar ..

59 seconds ago
 PDM allies to discuss post-bye-polls strategy in L ..

PDM allies to discuss post-bye-polls strategy in Lahore : Syed Yousuf Raza Gilan ..

6 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Troops Strike at HPP in Nova Kakhovka - ..

Ukrainian Troops Strike at HPP in Nova Kakhovka - Authorities

6 minutes ago
 Barrick Gold confident to start 'potential product ..

Barrick Gold confident to start 'potential production" from Reko Diq mine by 202 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.