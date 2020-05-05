US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that his top medical adviser Anthony Fauci will testify before the Senate on the administration's response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak after Fauci was reportedly barred from appearing in the House of Representatives

"Doctor Fauci will be testifying in front of the Senate and he looks forward to doing that," Trump said.

Republicans hold a majority in the Senate and Democrats in the House of Representatives.

Trump denounced the House's attempts to investigate his administration's COVID-19 response, saying Democrats want the administration's efforts not to succeed.

"They frankly want our situation to be unsuccessful, which means death. And our situation is going to be very successful," Trump said.

Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease since 1984, is one of the leading members of the White House Task Force.