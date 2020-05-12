UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fauci To Warn Of 'needless Death' If US Opens Too Soon: NYT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 03:13 PM

Fauci to warn of 'needless death' if US opens too soon: NYT

Top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci will Tuesday warn the Senate the United States will see "needless suffering and death" from the coronavirus if it tries to reopen too soon, The New York Times reported

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci will Tuesday warn the Senate the United States will see "needless suffering and death" from the coronavirus if it tries to reopen too soon, The New York Times reported.

Fauci, who has become the trusted face of the government's virus response, is one of four top medical experts due to testify remotely at a hearing Tuesday of the Senate Health, education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

"The major message that I wish to convey to the Senate HLP committee tomorrow is the danger of trying to open the country prematurely," Fauci wrote in an email to The New York Times late Monday.

"If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to: 'Open America Again,' then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country.

"This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal," said Fauci, a leader of the White House coronavirus task force.

Fauci himself is in "modified quarantine" after Vice President Mike Pence's spokeswoman -- who he had no close contact with -- tested positive.

"Opening Up America Again" is the administration's guidelines on a three-phase approach to help state and local officials reopen their economies, while observing medical advice on limiting the spread of the virus.

Among the administration's requirements before moving to a phased comeback, states should have a "downward trajectory" of documented cases or positive tests, as a percentage of total tests, over two weeks.

There should be a robust testing program for at-risk healthcare workers, with asymptomatic cases screened as well, and contacts of positive cases traced.

President Donald Trump is pressing for a quicker reopening of the US economy, which has been hammered by the fallout from mass lockdowns and social distancing.

Trump has been criticized as essentially abdicating any leadership role during the pandemic, leaving states on their own to grapple with their outbreaks and even bid against each other to obtain critical medical equipment on the open market or abroad.

While the situation has improved in New York -- the epicenter of the US outbreak -- progress has been slow elsewhere.

The White House itself is battling infections within its own ranks.

The US has reported more than 80,000 deaths and 1.3 million infections.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Education White House Trump Progress New York United States Market From Government Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 228,9 ..

5 minutes ago

40,000 wheat bags being procured on daily basis

5 minutes ago

Political speeches in NA session waste of time, sa ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco tips difficult 2020 as crisis hits qu ..

2 minutes ago

Women's World Cup cricket qualifiers postponed ove ..

2 minutes ago

Lufthansa-owned Brussels Airlines says to slash ab ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.