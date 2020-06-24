UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fauci: Trump Never Told Officials To Slow COVID-19 Testing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:48 AM

Fauci: Trump never told officials to slow COVID-19 testing

US disease expert Anthony Fauci told Congress Tuesday that Donald Trump never told him or other officials to curb coronavirus testing, essentially contradicting the president who told supporters he had urged such slowdown

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :US disease expert Anthony Fauci told Congress Tuesday that Donald Trump never told him or other officials to curb coronavirus testing, essentially contradicting the president who told supporters he had urged such slowdown.

"None of us have ever been told to slow down on testing," Fauci told a House panel on US efforts to mitigate the pandemic, adding that "in fact we will be doing more testing" instead of less.

Trump raised alarm bells Saturday when he told a Tulsa campaign rally -- where most attendees were not wearing masks or following social distancing guidelines -- that testing is a "double-edged sword," and that he had told his experts to "slow the testing down."

Related Topics

Trump Tulsa Congress Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE launches world&#039;s first phase III clinical ..

50 minutes ago

Parliament approves draft federal law on consumer ..

2 hours ago

UAE a model to follow of achieving sustainability ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC’s deal global vote of confidence in UAE’ ..

3 hours ago

Europe-China Summit Shows Investment Deal Should N ..

1 minute ago

New virus curbs spark fears for tourism in Portuga ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.