Fauci Urges Americans to Get Vaccinated as Indian 'Delta' Variant Cases Rise in UK

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The rapid rise of the Indian 'Delta' variant of the coronavirus in the UK demonstrates why it is so important for Americans to get vaccinated sooner rather than later as the variant emerges in the US, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci said during a White House COVID team briefing on Tuesday.

"Now what about what's going on in the UK, and why should we learn lessons from this, and always getting back to the situation of why it's so important to be vaccinated. In the UK, the Delta variant is rapidly emerging as the dominant variant, greater than 60 percent... That variant currently accounts for more than 6 percent of the sequenced cases in the United States.

This is a situation the way it was in England where they had the [Alpha] dominant and then the [Delta] took over," Fauci said.

Cases of the new variant have been confirmed in 60 countries. The Delta strain has increased transmissibility and hospitalization risk, as well as reduced vaccine effectiveness for those who have only received one dose.

Three weeks after receiving an initial dose of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine, the effectiveness is only 33 percent against the Delta variant, whereas it was roughly 50 percent for the original Alpha variant. Receiving two doses of a Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine, however, increases the effectiveness against the Delta variant to 88 percent and 60 percent respectively.