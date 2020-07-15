UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fauci Urges US To Repair Broken Ties With WHO Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 04:00 AM

Fauci Urges US to Repair Broken Ties With WHO Over Coronavirus Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci urged the United States to restore ties with the UN World Health Organization (WHO), which he said is needed for the world to confront future pandemics like the current novel coronavirus crisis, according to a virtual address to students at Georgetown University.

"They are an imperfect organization. They have made mistakes, but I would like to see the mistakes corrected and for them to be much more in line with the kind of things we need," Fauci said on Tuesday. "So I hope that this kind of tension between the United States and the WHO somehow or other ultimately gets settled in a favorable way because the world does need the WHO for outbreaks like this."

US President Donald Trump has notified the WHO of the United States' plans to leave the organization, citing early mistakes by the organization such as repeating Chinese claims that the virus could be easily contained because it is not readily spread from human to human.

Conflicting reports of a purported White House memo earlier this week - denied by the Trump administration - that criticized Fauci over past advice on the novel coronavirus did not come up in the hour-long event.

However, a dearth of public briefings by the White House coronavirus task force, of which Fauci is a member, as well as the Trump administration's repeated denial of permission for Fauci to testify before Congress, continue to fuel speculation that Trump wants to fire Fauci, who otherwise enjoys some protection from presidential outrage as a civil servant, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Fire World United Nations China White House Trump Georgetown United States Congress Media Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI WAS PRESENTED WITH BOOK ON 'BL ..

2 hours ago

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

5 hours ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

6 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

6 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

6 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.