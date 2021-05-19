UrduPoint.com
Fauci Warns Of 'Danger' Americans May Misinterpret Updated Masking Guidance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci on Wednesday warned of the danger of Americans misinterpreting the updated masking guidelines.

Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing indoor and outdoor activities of any size without wearing a face mask.

"I think there is a danger [of individuals overinterpreting the guidance]," Fauci said during a virtual discussion hosted by the news website Axios. "I think people are misinterpreting, thinking that this is a removal of a mask mandate for everyone, it's not. It's an assurance to those, who are vaccinated, that they can feel safe, be it outdoors or indoors."

Fauci emphasized those who have not received the coronavius injections should continue to adhere to masking guidelines and encouraged Americans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

