A book by the chief US expert on infectious diseases, Anthony Fauci, has been removed for pre-order from all major online bookshops, including Amazon, after some of his emails were made public, media have reported

Earlier in the week, some of Fauci's emails from January to June 2020 were published by US media outlets. In one of them, for example, the expert doubts that masks really work against COVID-19, saying they are only for preventing infected people from spreading the disease.

According to Fox news, the book, titled "Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward," was announced on May 17 and was supposed to be published in November.

However, it was now scrubbed from all major online venues, such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Fauci's publisher, National Geographic Books, told Daily Mail that the book was taken down because it was prematurely posted for pre-sale.

During the pandemic, Fauci emerged as a high-profile public figure, enjoying significant support and trust of the population.