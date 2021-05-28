UrduPoint.com
Faulty Component Of Russia's Soyuz Rocket Replaced Ahead Of OneWeb Launch - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 11:50 AM

Faulty Component of Russia's Soyuz Rocket Replaced Ahead of OneWeb Launch - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Experts at the Vostochny spaceport replaced a faulty component of Russia's Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket's control complex ahead of the launch of 36 UK communications satellites OneWeb, a source in the space sector told Sputnik on Friday.

The launch was planned for Thursday, but the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos postponed it for technical reasons. French launch operator Arianespace explained later that electrical equipment should be replaced.

"The inertial-measuring unit of the control system of the Soyuz-2.1b rocket that failed yesterday during a pre-launch check was replaced," the source said.

According to Roscosmos, the launch will take place at 20:38 Moscow time (17:38 GMT).

