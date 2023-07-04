Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling system led to tragic train collision: Report

(@Abdulla99267510)

The incident occurred on June 2 at the Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha, where three trains collided, resulting in the loss of 288 lives and over 1,000 injuries.

New Delhi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2023) An official investigation into India's most devastating train accident in two decades has uncovered the cause: faulty connections in the automated signalling system.

The incident occurred on June 2 at the Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha, where three trains collided, resulting in the loss of 288 lives and over 1,000 injuries.

According to the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) report obtained by Reuters, the first collision was a consequence of modifications made to the signalling circuit during repair work on a nearby rail-road barrier. The local railway staff, lacking a standard circuit diagram, inadvertently established a faulty connection when attempting to disable the boom-barrier circuit for repairs. As a result, the malfunctioning system directed a passenger train onto the path of a stationary freight train, subsequently colliding with another passenger train approaching from the opposite direction.

Earlier reports from Reuters had already highlighted the focus of investigators on the repair work performed on the rail-road barrier and its potential impact on the manual bypass of the signalling system.

Indian Railways, the fourth-largest rail network globally, operates as a state monopoly under the supervision of the Railway board, which reports to the Railways Ministry. The country has been investing $30 billion in transforming its rail infrastructure, including the introduction of modern trains and stations, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to enhance connectivity and overall infrastructure. However, this tragic incident has raised concerns about whether sufficient attention is being given to safety measures.

The CRS probe report noted multiple lapses within the signal and telecom department, citing a failure to adhere to standard operating procedures during the repair work. This revelation highlights the need for stricter protocols and a comprehensive review of safety practices within the Indian Railways system.