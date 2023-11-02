Favorites eager to play well in golf China Open

SHENZHEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) -- Former U.S. amateur champion Andy Ogletree and former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell are hoping to impress at the 1.5 million U.S. Dollars Volvo China Open golf tournament at Hidden Grace Golf Club in Shenzhen.

Ogletree is the current Order of Merit (OOM) leader on the International Series and said he hopes to extend his OOM lead with a high place finish here this week.

"I have been playing really good golf this past year and I have a lot of confidence coming into this tournament," said the 25-year-old Ogletree.

"It's my first time here in China and I am looking forward to seeing the front nine - I saw the back nine yesterday and loved the golf course and felt the conditions were really good."

"It looks like there are a few holes out here where they can move the tees around. For instance, 18 could be a driveable par 4 or it could be a pretty long par 4, so it's good to figure out what club to hit off the tees and also get used to the green speed.