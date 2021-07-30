UrduPoint.com

Favourite To Succeed Merkel Admits Plagiarism 'mistakes'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 08:15 PM

Favourite to succeed Merkel admits plagiarism 'mistakes'

Armin Laschet, the conservative frontrunner to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after German elections on September 26, apologised on Friday after becoming the second major candidate to be accused of plagiarism

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Armin Laschet, the conservative frontrunner to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after German elections on September 26, apologised on Friday after becoming the second major candidate to be accused of plagiarism.

"There are obviously mistakes for which I bear responsibility," Laschet said in a statement on Twitter, as he admitted to not properly citing sources in his 2009 book.

"I would like to apologise," said the head of Merkel's CDU party, adding that he would commission a review of the book to establish whether any other errors had been made.

Author and development expert Karsten Weitzenegger tweeted on Thursday that a German "plagiarism hunter" had informed him that Laschet had lifted entire sentences from his own work on integration, published a year before.

Annalena Baerbock, the Green party's chancellor candidate, was also accused of plagiarising passages of a book in June.

The scandal was one of a series of blunders that left the Greens trailing badly in the polls, having briefly overtaken the conservatives in April.

Baerbock was also criticised for her failure to declare to parliament a bonus she had received from the party, as well as inaccuracies on her CV that have since been corrected.

But more recently, Laschet has been on the back foot after he was caught on camera laughing in the background during a tribute to the victims of Germany's recent deadly floods.

In a survey for the RTL and NTV broadcasters published Friday, the conservative CDU/CSU alliance was down to 28 percent, while the Greens rose one point to 21 percent.

Related Topics

Scandal Parliament Twitter German Germany Alliance Angela Merkel April June September From

Recent Stories

22 candidates to compete for 8 reserved seats of A ..

22 candidates to compete for 8 reserved seats of AJK assembly

25 seconds ago
 Poland Sees Steady Rise in COVID-19 Cases for Seve ..

Poland Sees Steady Rise in COVID-19 Cases for Several Days

27 seconds ago
 EU Urges China to Stop Suppressing Pro-Democracy A ..

EU Urges China to Stop Suppressing Pro-Democracy Activists - Official

28 seconds ago
 Yemen rebels claim making gains in central Al-Bayd ..

Yemen rebels claim making gains in central Al-Bayda province

36 seconds ago
 73 candidates file nomination papers for ACB local ..

73 candidates file nomination papers for ACB local bodies elections 2021

12 minutes ago
 Canada's Top Diplomat Calls for Ceasefire in Tigra ..

Canada's Top Diplomat Calls for Ceasefire in Tigray in Call With Ethiopian Count ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.