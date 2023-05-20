FBI Abused Surveillance Against Crime Victims, Suspects More Than 278,000 Times - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) The FBI abused a digital surveillance database more than 278,000 times against crime victims, suspects linked to the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and other individuals, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

The FBI misused a database created as part of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) more than 278,000 times, prompting the court overseeing FISA matters to warn the agency to improve its practices or risk court intervention, the report said, citing a newly released court filing from April 2022.

The FBI claims it has already addressed the matter, pinning responsibility for the misuse on a misunderstanding between the agency and Justice Department lawyers on how to properly use the database, the report said.

The database is used by the FBI and National Security Agency to produce information relevant to foreign intelligence or investigatory purposes, using a collection of electronic communications and other data.

The court is encouraged by changes to the FBI's querying procedures, but if the measures do not produce the intended results, the court may have to consider other responses, including "substantially limiting" the number of FBI personnel with access to Section 702 information, the filing said.

In addition to crime victims and suspects linked to the January 6 events, the FBI misused the surveillance tool against people arrested in connection with the riots after the death of George Floyd, as well as against 19,000 donors to a congressional candidate, according to the filing.

Last month, the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report indicating that FBI queries using FISA authorities declined in 2022 following the implementation of the changes to its procedures.