UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBI Abuses In Spying Of Trump Aide Carter Page Appear Common - Audit

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:30 AM

FBI Abuses in Spying of Trump Aide Carter Page Appear Common - Audit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The FBI routinely fails to document facts stated in applications to a secret surveillance court for permission to eavesdrop on US citizens, with errors similar to those found in a earlier investigation of surveillance that targeted 2016 Trump presidential campaign aide Carter Page, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in a preliminary report of an audit that is now underway.

In the past two months, investigators selected 29 applications from eight FBI field offices to the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) to surveil suspected American spies and terrorists, as well as 34 internal FBI and Justice Department accuracy reviews of FISC applications to spy 42 Americans.

"As a result of our audit work to date and as described below, we do not have confidence that the FBI has executed its Woods Procedures in compliance with FBI policy," the report said on Tuesday.

Woods Procedures refers to a FBI jargon for the background file that is supposed to document every fact presented in an FISC application.

Of the 29 applications chosen for the audit, the FBI was unable to locate four Woods Files and it appeared that Woods Procedures files did not exist for another three, the report said.

Moreover, of the internal FBI and Justice Department reviews of applications to spy on 42 Americans, 39 of the applications contained 390 "issues, including unverified, inaccurate, or inadequately supported facts," the report said.

The report emphasized that the latest audit is only partially complete with examiners planning to take a closer look at FBI and Justice Department oversight mechanisms to identify "adequate corrective action," for future FISC applications.

The latest investigation was prompted by a scathing December 2019 Inspector General probe of FBI applications to spy on Trump campaign operative Page, the report said.

The earlier report documented more than a dozen omissions and misrepresentations of the government's application to wiretap Page, based largely on a widely discredited dossier compiled by a former UK intelligence officer, who was indirectly funded by the Democratic National Committee and Democratic Candidate Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

The FBI, in responding to the latest report, noted that the agency has already implemented sweeping corrective actions that go beyond recommendations in the December 2019 audit.

Related Topics

UK Hillary Clinton Trump December FBI 2016 2019 From Government Court

Recent Stories

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

2 hours ago

100 patients tested negative discharged from vario ..

14 minutes ago

12-year-old infected with COVID-19 dies in Belgium ..

14 minutes ago

Confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 1,865: Dr Mirza

14 minutes ago

United Kingdom expresses concern over recent missi ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.