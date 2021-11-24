UrduPoint.com

FBI Agent Developed Havana Syndrome During Stint Near Russia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:18 PM

An FBI agent began experiencing symptoms of Havana Syndrome when he was stationed near Russia, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing internal e-mails

The now former agent has reportedly complained in a letter to the FBI about possible brain injury symptoms, including dizziness and fatigue, which started about a decade ago during his mission in a country near Russia.

The agency replied that "unfortunately, the FBI is not authorized to give any medical advice and there are not any medical programs in place for current and/or retired employees."

This probably was the first acknowledgment of Havana Syndrome by the FBI.

Reacting to the agent's report, the FBI said that it "does not have the authority to provide direct medical treatment, we now have a process to guide current and former employees to the interagency medical treatment and evaluation options that are available to them.

"

American diplomats were first diagnosed with Havana Syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The diplomats said they experienced piercing sounds that have caused longer-term health effects. American diplomats in Russia, Tajikistan, Austria and in several African countries have also reported experiencing Havana Syndrome symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.

The US government initially blamed Russia for what it said were "acoustic attacks," but the allegations have been dismissed by Moscow as absurd. In July, CIA Director William Burns said Russia may be responsible for the incidents, but the US government lacks proof to make a final determination.

