FBI Agent Pleads Guilty To Las Vegas Casino Gambling With US Funds - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) An FBI special agent has entered a guilty plea to a charge of gambling with US government funds in a Las Vegas casino, the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

"Scott Carpenter, 40, of New York, pleaded guilty to one count of conversion of government money," the press release stated.

"At sentencing, Carpenter faces a statutory maximum penalty of one year in prison, supervised release and restitution."

According to court documents, in July 2017, Carpenter, then an FBI special agent in New York City and three other FBI agents traveled to Las Vegas to conduct an undercover operation.

After the conclusion of the operation, Carpenter went to a casino's high limit room, where he gambled on blackjack with $13,500 in government money, the Justice Department said.

