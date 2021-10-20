FBI Agents Leave House Of Deripaska's Relatives In Washington - Sputnik Correspondent
Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 06:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) FBI agents, after hours of searches, left a house presumably belonging to relatives of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in Washington, DC, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
On Tuesday evening, about 15 agents began to leave the two-story house, taking out numerous boxes and cases. After loading them into cars parked nearby, they left the scene.