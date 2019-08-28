Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents have raided the home of United Auto Workers President Gary Jones as part of a US government probe into corruption in the auto industry, Detroit area radio station WPIX reported on Wednesday

FBI agents were in the process of carrying out a raid on the home of United Auto Workers President Gary Jones in Canton Township, the report said.

The raid was tied to a US federal government investigation into corruption in the auto industry, the report said.

Officials in the industry have been under investigation for years in connection with alleged kickback and bribe schemes, the report added.