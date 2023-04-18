FBI Agents Taking Part in Biggest Counter-Terrorism Drills in Poland - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The biggest counter-terrorism training exercises in the history of the Polish police are taking place in Poland with the participation of officers of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Tuesday.

"The biggest counter-terrorism training exercise in the history of Polish police started yesterday. It has been organised by the National Police Headquarters in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the US Department of Justice, or the FBI," Kaminski said at a press conference, as quoted by the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

As many as 2б,600 Polish police officers, paramedics, staff members of the Polish Internal Security Agency and several dozens of FBI agents are taking part in the exercises dubbed Wolf-Ram 23, the minister added.

"As far as we know, it is the biggest ever involvement of FBI agents in Europe," Kaminski added, stating that the goal of the drills is to train responses to different kinds of terrorist threats and attacks.

The exercises began on Monday and are expected to conclude on Wednesday, PAP reported.