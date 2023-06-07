FBI Aided Ukrainian Effort to Censor Social Media Accounts, Journalists - Twitter Files

The FBI aided an effort by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to censor the Twitter accounts of journalists and other users suspected of spreading "disinformation" on the platform, according to leaked emails shared by reporter Aaron Mate as part of the so-called Twitter Files

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The FBI aided an effort by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to censor the Twitter accounts of journalists and other users suspected of spreading "disinformation" on the platform, according to leaked emails shared by reporter Aaron Mate as part of the so-called Twitter Files.

FBI Special Agent Aleksandr Kobzanets, the Assistant Legal Attache to US Embassy in Kiev, sent a list of Twitter accounts to executives including then-Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth, according to a March 2022 email.

"As discussed I am including a list of accounts I received over a couple of weeks from the Security Service of Ukraine. These accounts are suspected by the SBU in spreading fear and disinformation. For your review and consideration," the email said.

Kobzanets also referenced an earlier meeting with Twitter, thanking them for their time to "discuss the assistance to Ukraine," the email said.

The SBU list forwarded to Twitter by the FBI included members of the media, such as Mate, who works as a journalist for TheGrayzone. In total, the list contained 163 accounts, including RIA Novosti's Russian language account.

"Taking into account the above, to stop Russian aggression on the information front, we kindly ask you to take urgent measures to block these Twitter accounts and provide us with user data specified during registration," the list said in a closing statement.

"We express our gratitude for the existing level of interaction."

Roth told Kobzanets in an email later that same day that Twitter would review the reported accounts under the platform's rules. Roth noted that the list was a "mix" of accounts, including official Russian accounts and American journalists.

"Understood," Kobzanets later responded. "Whatever your review determines and actions Twitter deem is appropriate."

Of the 163 accounts on the list, 34 have been suspended and 20 no longer exist, while the rest remain active, the report said.

The emails were released as part of an ongoing disclosure of Twitter collaboration with government and private organizations to censor speech under the guise of combating disinformation, dubbed the Twitter Files.

The FBI's engagement with Twitter to ban accounts at the request of Ukrainian intelligence is "among the most overt requests for censorship revealed to date in the Twitter Files," Mate said.