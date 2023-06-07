UrduPoint.com

FBI Aided Ukrainian Effort To Censor Social Media Accounts, Journalists - Twitter Files

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 10:12 PM

FBI Aided Ukrainian Effort to Censor Social Media Accounts, Journalists - Twitter Files

The FBI aided an effort by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to censor the Twitter accounts of journalists and other users suspected of spreading "disinformation" on the platform, according to leaked emails shared by reporter Aaron Mate as part of the so-called Twitter Files

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The FBI aided an effort by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to censor the Twitter accounts of journalists and other users suspected of spreading "disinformation" on the platform, according to leaked emails shared by reporter Aaron Mate as part of the so-called Twitter Files.

FBI Special Agent Aleksandr Kobzanets, the Assistant Legal Attache to US Embassy in Kiev, sent a list of Twitter accounts to executives including then-Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth, according to a March 2022 email.

"As discussed I am including a list of accounts I received over a couple of weeks from the Security Service of Ukraine. These accounts are suspected by the SBU in spreading fear and disinformation. For your review and consideration," the email said.

Kobzanets also referenced an earlier meeting with Twitter, thanking them for their time to "discuss the assistance to Ukraine," the email said.

The SBU list forwarded to Twitter by the FBI included members of the media, such as Mate, who works as a journalist for TheGrayzone. In total, the list contained 163 accounts, including RIA Novosti's Russian language account.

"Taking into account the above, to stop Russian aggression on the information front, we kindly ask you to take urgent measures to block these Twitter accounts and provide us with user data specified during registration," the list said in a closing statement.

"We express our gratitude for the existing level of interaction."

Roth told Kobzanets in an email later that same day that Twitter would review the reported accounts under the platform's rules. Roth noted that the list was a "mix" of accounts, including official Russian accounts and American journalists.

"Understood," Kobzanets later responded. "Whatever your review determines and actions Twitter deem is appropriate."

Of the 163 accounts on the list, 34 have been suspended and 20 no longer exist, while the rest remain active, the report said.

The emails were released as part of an ongoing disclosure of Twitter collaboration with government and private organizations to censor speech under the guise of combating disinformation, dubbed the Twitter Files.

The FBI's engagement with Twitter to ban accounts at the request of Ukrainian intelligence is "among the most overt requests for censorship revealed to date in the Twitter Files," Mate said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Twitter Same Kiev March FBI Media From Government

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s balance sheet hit all-time-high of AE ..

CBUAE&#039;s balance sheet hit all-time-high of AED594 bn by end of March

3 minutes ago
 US Encourages Iraq to Adopt Legislation on Interna ..

US Encourages Iraq to Adopt Legislation on International Crimes - UN Representat ..

8 minutes ago
 Real Estate Consultant Association discusses propo ..

Real Estate Consultant Association discusses proposed taxes with state minister

5 minutes ago
 Smog from Canada wildfires blankets New York

Smog from Canada wildfires blankets New York

5 minutes ago
 African Leaders to Meet With Zelenskyy on June 16, ..

African Leaders to Meet With Zelenskyy on June 16, Putin on June 17 - Foundation

5 minutes ago
 North Dakota Governor Burgum Joins 2024 Presidenti ..

North Dakota Governor Burgum Joins 2024 Presidential Run

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.