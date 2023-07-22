WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) An analyst with the FBI conducted an improper search of a US senator's name in a surveillance database, Politico reported on Friday, as lawmakers weigh the future of the agency's surveillance authorities.

The FBI analyst searched information collected using warrantless surveillance programs using the Names of a US senator and a state senator, the report said, citing a recently declassified court document.

The June 2022 searches were conducted due to information indicating the lawmakers were potentially targeted by foreign intelligence agents, the report said.

However, the report added, the analyst failed to receive approval from higher-ups before conducting a sensitive search involving public officials.

Moreover, the analyst failed to demonstrate that the searches would be reasonably likely to produce foreign intelligence or criminal evidence, the report said.

The declassified court document notes that there is no reason to believe that the FBI has improved its compliance with surveillance protocols, the report added.

The revelation comes as lawmakers in Congress weigh whether to extend the FBI's surveillance authorities, following multiple allegations of misuse. US intelligence and national security officials have repeatedly defended the program and its importance to their missions.