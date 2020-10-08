UrduPoint.com
FBI Arrest Six Men In Alleged Plot To Kidnap Michigan Governor - Affidavit

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:42 PM

Six men have been arrested for allegedly plotting to recruit local militia members as part of a plan to kidnap Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow her government, an FBI affidavit revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Six men have been arrested for allegedly plotting to recruit local militia members as part of a plan to kidnap Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow her government, an FBI affidavit revealed on Thursday.

The men allegedly conducted surveillance at Whitmer's vacation home and planned to kidnap and take her to a remote location in the state of Wisconsin to face a trial for treason, the court filing said.

The group had been meeting since June and contacted a militia in Michigan to help with their plan, the court filing said.

The men used the Second Amendment Rally in June at the Michigan state capitol building to try to recruit people, the court filing said. The filing added that one of the men said they needed 200 men to raid the capitol building, assault law enforcement, take hostages and try the governor for "treason."

