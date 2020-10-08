FBI Arrest Six Men in Alleged Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor - US Attorney

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Six men have been arrested for allegedly plotting to recruit local militia members as part of a plan to kidnap Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow her government, US Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Andrew Birge said in a press conference on Thursday.

"Last night, the FBI and Michigan state police arrested six individuals charged in a Federal complaint with conspiring to kidnap the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer," Birge said.

The six individuals arrested and charged include Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, Birge said, adding that they each face up to life in prison.

The men allegedly conducted surveillance at Whitmer's vacation home and planned to kidnap and take her to a remote location in the state of Wisconsin to face a trial for treason, according to a court filing.

The group had been meeting since June and contacted a militia in Michigan to help with their plan, the court filing said.

The men used the Second Amendment Rally in June at the Michigan state capitol building to try to recruit people, the court filing said.

The filing added that one of the men said they needed 200 men to raid the capitol building, assault law enforcement, take hostages and try the governor for "treason."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel added that her office has filed anti-terrorism charges against seven other individuals with links to the Wolverine Watchmen militia group. Nessel said these individuals allegedly attempted to identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers in order to target them and make threats of violence with intentions of instigating a civil war.

Nessel said these individuals also trained for plans to attack the Michigan capitol building to kidnap government officials, including Whitmer.

Protesters, including some armed with long rifles, gathered in mass demonstrations outside the Michigan capitol building after Whitmer imposed a state-wide lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).