UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBI Arrest Six Men In Alleged Plot To Kidnap Michigan Governor - US Attorney

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 11:10 PM

FBI Arrest Six Men in Alleged Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor - US Attorney

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Six men have been arrested for allegedly plotting to recruit local militia members as part of a plan to kidnap Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow her government, US Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Andrew Birge said in a press conference on Thursday.

"Last night, the FBI and Michigan state police arrested six individuals charged in a Federal complaint with conspiring to kidnap the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer," Birge said.

The six individuals arrested and charged include Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, Birge said, adding that they each face up to life in prison.

The men allegedly conducted surveillance at Whitmer's vacation home and planned to kidnap and take her to a remote location in the state of Wisconsin to face a trial for treason, according to a court filing.

The group had been meeting since June and contacted a militia in Michigan to help with their plan, the court filing said.

The men used the Second Amendment Rally in June at the Michigan state capitol building to try to recruit people, the court filing said.

The filing added that one of the men said they needed 200 men to raid the capitol building, assault law enforcement, take hostages and try the governor for "treason."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel added that her office has filed anti-terrorism charges against seven other individuals with links to the Wolverine Watchmen militia group. Nessel said these individuals allegedly attempted to identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers in order to target them and make threats of violence with intentions of instigating a civil war.

Nessel said these individuals also trained for plans to attack the Michigan capitol building to kidnap government officials, including Whitmer.

Protesters, including some armed with long rifles, gathered in mass demonstrations outside the Michigan capitol building after Whitmer imposed a state-wide lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Related Topics

Attack Police Governor Brandon Caserta Turkish Lira June FBI Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwaitâ€™s Crown Princ ..

31 seconds ago

Advisor on Tourism visits different stations of Or ..

29 minutes ago

US Imposes Sanctions on 18 Iranian Banks - Treasur ..

30 minutes ago

Kenin to face teenager Swiatek in Roland Garros fi ..

30 minutes ago

Eating bananas, avocados daily may prevent heart d ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai to host opening leg of HERO World Series 202 ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.