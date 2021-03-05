UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:10 PM

FBI Arrests Ex-Trump Admin. Aide With Assault During Riot at US Capitol - Court Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The FBI on Friday arrested former State Department aide Federico Klein and charged him with assault against police officers during the January 6 incident at the US Capitol, court documents revealed.

"[A]ffiant observed a subject committing assaults on MPD [Metropolitan Police Department] and US Capitol Police officers on January 6, 2021, between approximately 2:43 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., in and around the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol building," the court documents said as revealed by the New York Times.

The FBI said its review of the incident included more than dozen photos as evidence of Klein's participation in the January 6 unrest. The agency said Klein verbally and physically engaged with the officers holding the line, thereby affecting their ability to disperse the crowd.

Klein, who worked in the State Department and previously for Donald Trump 2016 Presidential campaign, has violated a number of laws, including entering of a restricted area without lawful authorization, engaging in disruptive conduct and in acts of physical violence at the US Capitol as well as impeding official procedures and other criminal activities.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters breached the US Capitol to protest lawmakers accepting electoral states from several US states that Trump claims were invalid and robbed him of election victory. US House Democrats impeached Trump for inciting insurrection, but he was acquitted in the Senate.

Trump has repeatedly said that in his speech on January 6 he called on his supporters to protest peacefully and patriotically.

