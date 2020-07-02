FBI Arrests Maxwell for Allegedly Helping Epstein Abuse Minor Girls - New York Prosecutor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) FBI agents arrested Ghislaine Maxwell for helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse young girls, Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss told a press conference on Thursday.

"Today we announced charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse minor girls," Strauss said, "Maxwell has been taken into custody in New Hampshire and will be presented before a magistrate judge in the district of New Hampshire this afternoon."

Maxwell, often described as a United Kingdom (UK) socialite, is the daughter of late UK and New York newspaper publisher Robert Maxwell who committed suicide on his luxury yacht the Ghislane in 1991 amid charges he had stolen the three quarters of a billion pound pension fund of his Daily Mirror newspaper group.

"[Ghislaine] Maxwell was among [Jeffrey] Epstein's closest associates and helped him exploit girls who were as young as 14 years old. ... In some cases

Maxwell participated in the abuse herself," Strauss said. Strauss left open the possibility that Maxwell may chose to cooperate with Federal investigators.

"If she were to become a cooperator I think we can deal with that," the prosecutor said..

Maxwell is charged with four federal counts dealing with her procuring of young girls for Epstein for illegal sex acts and two more of perjury for lying to federal investigators in 2016.