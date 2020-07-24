UrduPoint.com
FBI Arrests US Citizen Boarding Plane To Join Al Qaeda In Syria - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:49 PM

FBI Arrests US Citizen Boarding Plane to Join Al Qaeda in Syria - Justice Dept.

The FBI arrested a US citizen and a devotee of al Qaeda (banned in Russia) as she attempted to board an airplane in Arizona earlier this week to join the terror group in Syria, the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday

"[Jill] Jones purchased tickets to fly overseas to join al Qaeda in Afghanistan, but due to airport closures, she changed her flights to go to Turkey instead. Jones planned to then travel on to Syria," the release said. "On July 22, 2020, Jones traveled to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in Arizona to board a flight to begin her travel to join al Qaeda.

FBI agents arrested Jones after she checked in for her flight," the release said.

The Justice Department said Jones had been in contact with FBI informants posing as terrorists at least as early as May, when she was persuaded to send a purported al Qaeda operative a $500 gift card to buy scopes for rifles that would be used to kill US soldiers.

Jones was arrested for attempting to provide material support to al Qaeda, a designated foreign terrorist organization, the release said.

