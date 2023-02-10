The FBI arrived at the house of former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday morning to search for classified documents, Politico reported on Friday, citing a police officer who is currently blocking traffic on the street of the home

The raid of Pence's house in the state of Indiana follows similar searches at the homes of President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump.