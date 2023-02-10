- Home
- FBI Arrives at Ex-Vice President Pence's Home to Search for Classified Materials - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 10:01 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The FBI arrived at the house of former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday morning to search for classified documents, Politico reported on Friday, citing a police officer who is currently blocking traffic on the street of the home.
The raid of Pence's house in the state of Indiana follows similar searches at the homes of President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump.