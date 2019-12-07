UrduPoint.com
FBI, ATF In Charge Of Florida Shooting Probe - Sheriff

Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Federal law-enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are in charge of investigating a shooting at the US Naval base in Florida, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said during a press conference on Friday.

"The FBI, the ATF [The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] and the NCIS [The Naval Criminal Investigative Service] on base are... leading on this. We are a support element," Morgan told reporters. "I have answers to your questions, I haven't liberty to answer them."

A Saudi cadet armed with a handgun killed three people on the premises of a naval aviation training installation in the town of Pensacola and was shot dead in an exchange of fire.

At least seven are listed as injured.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expects the probe will be lengthy and complicated by the involvement of a foreign national.

"Obviously, when you have a foreign national involved particularly in that part of the world investigations are going to be different than if there was just somebody from the local community," he told reporters.

DeSantis added that Saudi Arabia owed a debt to victims and needed to make things better for them.

The incident follows Wednesday's shooting at another US naval facility in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where a gunman killed two civilian workers and wounding a third before shooting himself dead.

