FBI Attributes Ransomware Attack on JBS USA to REvil, Sodinokibi - Spokesperson to Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The FBI told Sputnik on Wednesday that hacker groups REvil and Sodinokibi are behind the ransomware cyberattack that targeted the meat-producing giant JBS USA earlier this week.

"We have attributed this attack to REvil and Sodinokibi and are working diligently to bring the threat actors to justice," the FBI said in a statement.

"We continue to focus our efforts on imposing risk and consequences and holding the responsible cyber actors accountable."

The White House said on Tuesday it was in touch with the Russian authorities in light of the hacking attack on JBS, which led to the closure of its facilities in the United States. The US administration believes some of the members belonging to the hacker groups reside in Russia.