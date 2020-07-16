UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBI Aware High-Profile Twitter Accounts Hacked, Warns Public Not To Fall Victim To Scam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:25 PM

FBI Aware High-Profile Twitter Accounts Hacked, Warns Public Not to Fall Victim to Scam

The FBI in a statement said the agency is aware high-profile Twitter accounts are being hacked and warns the public not to fall for the cryptocurrency scam that is being propagated

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The FBI in a statement said the agency is aware high-profile Twitter accounts are being hacked and warns the public not to fall for the cryptocurrency scam that is being propagated.

"We are aware of today's security incident involving several Twitter accounts belonging to high profile individuals," the statement from the FBI's San Francisco field office said as quoted by ABC on Wednesday. "The accounts appear to have been compromised in order to perpetuate cryptocurrency fraud.

We advise the public not to fall victim to this scam by sending cryptocurrency or money in relation to this incident."

The cryptocurrency scam targeted verified accounts of well-known public figures such as former President Barack Obama, US presidential candidate Joe Biden, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, rapper Kanye West, his wife Kim Kardashian, ride sharing company Uber, the Apple company, billionaire Michael Bloomberg, and many others.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Twitter Company Wife Bill Gates San Francisco Kanye Elon Musk SpaceX Cryptocurrency Money FBI Apple From Uber Tesla

Recent Stories

Lebanese basketball legend El Khatib lauds Dubai S ..

10 minutes ago

Berlin tennis event chief casts doubt on US Open

13 minutes ago

JKNF seeks early release of incarcerated party cha ..

13 minutes ago

Ankara Says Turkish Plane With Medical Aid to Help ..

15 minutes ago

Plan finalized to produce over 100,000 mw cheap el ..

15 minutes ago

Wearing face mask, SOPs compliance only measures t ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.