FBI Aware High-Profile Twitter Accounts Hacked, Warns Public Not to Fall Victim to Scam

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The FBI in a statement said the agency is aware high-profile Twitter accounts are being hacked and warns the public not to fall for the cryptocurrency scam that is being propagated.

"We are aware of today's security incident involving several Twitter accounts belonging to high profile individuals," the statement from the FBI's San Francisco field office said as quoted by ABC on Wednesday. "The accounts appear to have been compromised in order to perpetuate cryptocurrency fraud.

We advise the public not to fall victim to this scam by sending cryptocurrency or money in relation to this incident."

The cryptocurrency scam targeted verified accounts of well-known public figures such as former President Barack Obama, US presidential candidate Joe Biden, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, rapper Kanye West, his wife Kim Kardashian, ride sharing company Uber, the Apple company, billionaire Michael Bloomberg, and many others.