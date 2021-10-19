FBI Blocked New York's Gay Street, Where Deripaska-Linked House May Be Located
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 11:50 PM
NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The FBI blocked Gay Street in New York, where, according to some information, the property of relatives of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska may be located, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The FBI did not answer questions about whether their actions were related to the Russian businessman.
The correspondent witnessed how a large van, accompanied by cars with flashing lights, left the area.