UrduPoint.com

FBI Blocked New York's Gay Street, Where Deripaska-Linked House May Be Located

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 12:20 AM

FBI Blocked New York's Gay Street, Where Deripaska-Linked House May Be Located

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The FBI blocked Gay Street in New York, where, according to some information, the property of relatives of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska may be located, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The FBI did not answer questions about whether their actions were related to the Russian businessman.

The correspondent witnessed how a large van, accompanied by cars with flashing lights, left the area.

Related Topics

Russia Gay Van New York May FBI

Recent Stories

Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees ..

Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees to raise the ceiling for forei ..

18 minutes ago
 Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilater ..

Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilateral economic, investment relati ..

2 hours ago
 Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth ..

Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth edition

2 hours ago
 UAE updates protocol for gatherings, weddings, and ..

UAE updates protocol for gatherings, weddings, and funerals at home: UAE Governm ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government unveils new agreements, showc ..

Abu Dhabi Government unveils new agreements, showcases digitalization progress a ..

2 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed participates in Global Investment ..

Hamed bin Zayed participates in Global Investment Summit in UK

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.