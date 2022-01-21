UrduPoint.com

FBI Charges Texas Man For Issuing Threats To Official Election Workers - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 10:57 PM

FBI Charges Texas Man for Issuing Threats to Official Election Workers - Justice Dept.

FBI officers have arrested a resident of the US state of Texas and charged him with making threats to government election officials, the Justice Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) FBI officers have arrested a resident of the US state of Texas and charged him with making threats to government election officials, the Justice Department said on Friday.

"A Texas man was arrested today in Travis County, Texas, for allegedly sending threatening election-related communications to government officials on Jan. 5, 2021," the Justice Department said in a press release. "Chad Stark, 54, of Leander was arrested this morning in a law enforcement operation carried out by the FBI."

Stark was arrested in the first criminal case brought by the Justice Department's Election Threats Task Force that was announced by US Attorney General Merrick Garland and launched by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco in late June 2021, the release said.

"(T)he task force is leading the Department's efforts to address threats of violence against election workers, and to ensure that all election workers - whether elected, appointed or volunteer - are able to do their jobs free from threats and intimidation," the release added.

The task force engages with the election community and state and local law enforcement to assess allegations and reports of threats against election workers, and investigates and prosecutes those cases in partnership with FBI field offices and Attorneys' Offices throughout the United States, according to the release.

Related Topics

Election Man Monaco Chad United States June Criminals FBI All From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Lavrov, Blinken Agreed to Normalize Work of Diplom ..

Lavrov, Blinken Agreed to Normalize Work of Diplomatic Missions - Russian Foreig ..

48 seconds ago
 FIO inks pact with Pakistan Post for insurance fac ..

FIO inks pact with Pakistan Post for insurance facilitation

50 seconds ago
 AJK accountability chief approves annual performan ..

AJK accountability chief approves annual performance report

51 seconds ago
 'Two suspects in Anarkali bomb blast arrested', Ba ..

'Two suspects in Anarkali bomb blast arrested', Basharat tells PA

53 seconds ago
 Migrant pushbacks 'illegal', EU official says in L ..

Migrant pushbacks 'illegal', EU official says in Lithuania

13 minutes ago
 Omicron now dominant in EU: health agency

Omicron now dominant in EU: health agency

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.