FBI Charges Texas Man for Issuing Threats to Official Election Workers - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

FBI officers have arrested a resident of the US state of Texas and charged him with making threats to government election officials, the Justice Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) FBI officers have arrested a resident of the US state of Texas and charged him with making threats to government election officials, the Justice Department said on Friday.

"A Texas man was arrested today in Travis County, Texas, for allegedly sending threatening election-related communications to government officials on Jan. 5, 2021," the Justice Department said in a press release. "Chad Stark, 54, of Leander was arrested this morning in a law enforcement operation carried out by the FBI."

Stark was arrested in the first criminal case brought by the Justice Department's Election Threats Task Force that was announced by US Attorney General Merrick Garland and launched by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco in late June 2021, the release said.

"(T)he task force is leading the Department's efforts to address threats of violence against election workers, and to ensure that all election workers - whether elected, appointed or volunteer - are able to do their jobs free from threats and intimidation," the release added.

The task force engages with the election community and state and local law enforcement to assess allegations and reports of threats against election workers, and investigates and prosecutes those cases in partnership with FBI field offices and Attorneys' Offices throughout the United States, according to the release.