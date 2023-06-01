(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said in a statement that during his call with FBI Director Christopher Wray, the latter confirmed the existence of an unclassified document alleging then-Vice President Joe Biden engaged in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national.

"Today, FBI Director Wray confirmed the existence of the FD-1023 form alleging then-Vice President Biden engaged in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national," the statement said on Wednesday.

"While Director Wray... has offered to allow us to see the documents in person at FBI headquarters, we have been clear that anything short of producing these documents to the House Oversight Committee is not in compliance with the subpoena."

Earlier on Wednesday, Comer said that the US House Oversight Committee will take steps to hold Wray in contempt of Congress after the agency refused to provide unclassified records pertaining to an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden.