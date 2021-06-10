UrduPoint.com
FBI Chief Says 36 US Law Enforcement Officers Killed In 2021

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 10:29 PM

Thirty six US law enforcement officers were killed during the first five months of 2021 in a troubling uptick of violence against the community, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray said in a congressional testimony on Thursday

""In just the first five months of 2021 36 officers have been feloniously killed on the job. That is far surpassing the number by this time last year. To put that in perspective that is almost two law enforcement officers shot and killed every week," Wrey told the US House Judiciary Committee.

The FBI director said the number killed officers is a result of "a troubling uptick in violence against members of the law enforcement community" that has been observed over the "epicly difficult year."

Wray added that the number does not include officers who died in the line of duty under other circumstances such as during racing in pursuit of a suspect and getting in car accidents.

