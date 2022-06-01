FBI Chief Says Agency Deterred Attempted Cyber Attack On Boston Children's Hospital
Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 11:29 PM
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recently foiled an attempted cyber attack on Boston Children's Hospital, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Wednesday
"We got a report from one of our intelligence partners indicating Boston Children's was about to be targeted," Wray said during a speech at Boston College.
Wray said Iran-backed hackers tried to hack the hospital's computer network last summer.
CNN reported, citing US officials, that the hackers exploited a popular software made by Fortinet.
Wray encouraged US businesses to work with the FBI to prevent any potential cyber attacks.